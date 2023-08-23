81º
Join Insider

Local News

Meet Ringo! Couch potato pup who will binge watch shows with you all day long

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Tags: Clear the Shelters, Lynchburg Humane Society, Lynchburg, Pets, Animals
This crooked-teethed fella is just as sweet as they come

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Meet Ringo, a longtime shelter dog at the Lynchburg Humane Society.

This precious couch potato has been at the shelter since the December of 2021.

We’re told he’s just as sweet as they come, and he’ll definitely be down for binge-watching all the movies you want.

He’s a chunky fella who isn’t super active but does enjoy the outdoors.

Ringo also does well with other doggos, and his adoption fee is sponsored.

If you’re interested in meeting this guy, contact the Lynchburg Humane Society at (434)448-0088.

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

Watch Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

email

facebook

twitter