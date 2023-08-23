Stuart man charged with first-degree murder after his mother was found dead

STUART, Va. – UPDATE

A Stuart man is facing a first-degree murder charge after his mother was found dead on Wednesday, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith and Commonwealth’s Attorney Dayna Kendrick Bobbitt.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, unarmed 41-year-old Andrew Tabor arrived at Stuart Elementary School, where he was confronted and taken into custody by the school resource officer, Deputy Dan Gray, the sheriff said.

Authorities said during the encounter, Deputy Gray obtained information, earlier said to be about a possible stabbing at a home in the 300 block of Staples Avenue.

When the deputies arrived at the home, they found 67-year-old Susan Tabor dead, Sheriff Smith said.

Authorities said the victim’s body will be transported to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

We’re told Tabor and his mother both were living at the home, which is around 600 feet north of the school. Additional safety measures were taken out of caution to protect students and staff of SES, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing, Sheriff Smith said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrick County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Steve Austin or Sheriff Smith at 276 694 3161.

Virginia State Police crime scene personnel are assisting Patrick County Sheriff’s Investigators with the case.

