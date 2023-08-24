Botetourt County Public Schools say no teaching vacancies this school year

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Leaders in Botetourt County Public Schools said they have no open teaching vacancies for the 2023-2024 school year.

They used several tactics like using social media to attract talent to teach in the school system.

According to school leaders, they filled 400 teaching positions and they say those teachers are coming with over 20 years of experience.

Some reasons leaders say teachers are coming is because of active recruiting at job fairs and teacher workshops.

However, another reason is because Botetourt County Schools have a good reputation and leaders say it feels good to have no teaching vacancies at the beginning of the school year.

“In the years I worked in education, I don’t think we had a school year where all your instructional, teaching positions are filled on day one, for us it was a remarkable achievement, knowing that knowing that all of our instructional staff were ready for day one, it feels really good,” Mike Moser with Botetourt County Schools said.