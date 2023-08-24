Fred the friendly dog has waited 3 years to get adopted

Fred is a 6-year-old Labrador Retriever mix that loves meeting new people! Despite his friendly greetings, Fred has waited over 3 years for his perfect match to come and adopt him. He first came to the Lynchburg Humane Society in March of 2020.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Fred is a 6-year-old Labrador Retriever mix that loves meeting new people! He might also have one of the best smiles around.

LHS staff said Fred has a very regal personality and is a very good listener.

He loves jerky treats and knows several commands like “paw” and “mat” he is more than willing to do to earn them.

Fred also loves rope toys, rolling in the grass, getting belly rubs and wrestling with other big dogs.

He is neutered and up to date on vaccines. Because of his long shelter stay, his adoption fee has been sponsored.

If you’re interested in adopting Fred or finding more information, contact the Lynchburg Humane Society at 434-448-0088 or visit their website.