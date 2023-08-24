94º
Join Insider

Local News

Plans for proposed Bedford Police Department facility remain on hold

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Bedford, Bedford Police Department
(Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

BEDFORD, Va. – In a recent council meeting, plans for a new police facility in the town of Bedford were once again put on hold.

The council previously put discussions of a new facility on hold back in February, with debt concerns looming over the town of Bedford, the proposed plans for a new facility will remain on hold.

“The ability to pay that right now, is, in my opinion not there,” Mayor Tim Black said at the council meeting. “I hate that’s where we are but that’s the reality.”

They hope to resolve the debt issues in a couple of years so they can move forward with the new facility.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email