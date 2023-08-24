Plans for proposed Bedford Police Department facility remain on hold

BEDFORD, Va. – In a recent council meeting, plans for a new police facility in the town of Bedford were once again put on hold.

The council previously put discussions of a new facility on hold back in February, with debt concerns looming over the town of Bedford, the proposed plans for a new facility will remain on hold.

“The ability to pay that right now, is, in my opinion not there,” Mayor Tim Black said at the council meeting. “I hate that’s where we are but that’s the reality.”

They hope to resolve the debt issues in a couple of years so they can move forward with the new facility.