LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Humane Society is waiving all pet adoption fees this weekend as part of the Clear the Shelters Fee-Waived Adoption Special.

Staff said dog, cat, and kitten adoption fees will all be waived, excluding VIPs and a $20 microchip fee.

The adoption center is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check out adoptable pets at LHS here.