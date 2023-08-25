Lynchburg Police searching for wanted man after vehicle chase

23-year-old Shytrez T. Robey, of Lynchburg, is wanted for failing to appear in court on several charges.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The search is on for a man who led Lynchburg Police on a vehicle chase Thursday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities said at about 10 a.m., they spotted an individual who is believed to have outstanding arrest warrants driving a vehicle.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop but the driver drove away, leading police on a vehicle pursuit.

He eventually crashed his vehicle into the median in the 7500 block of Timberlake then ran away from the scene, police said. Lynchburg Police searched for the man for several hours but were unable to locate him.

At the time of the incident, police suspected the driver was 23-year-old Shytrez T. Robey, of Lynchburg, who is wanted for failing to appear in court on the following charges:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Substance

Felony Eluding

Reckless Driving

No Valid Driver’s License

Revocation of Bond

However, given that police never located the driver, it is unclear at this time if that is the case.

“LPD would like to thank the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police for their assistance,” the Lynchburg Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.