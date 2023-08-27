Charges pending after New Castle hit-and-run

NEW CASTLE, Va. – Charges are pending after two individuals were involved in a hit-and-run in New Castle Saturday, according to the Craig County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Craddock, in the early morning hours, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding, the driver refused to stop, and a high-speed pursuit ensued.

We’re told the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a store sign at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Main Street.

Authorities said the driver and passenger fled on foot and were located a short time later, with charges pending.