Sweet senior beagle Bubba is full of love and a zest for life

Meet Bubba! This 13-year-old beagle is full of love and a zest for life.

Bubba’s spent his whole life outdoors but is now ready to find a loving family.

He’s been fully vetted and is in great health. He adores people and other dogs and doesn’t pay much attention to cats.

Despite his outdoor background, Bubba is eager to adapt to indoor living with a patient and understanding family.

If you’re interested in meeting Bubba, contact the Healing Hearts Canine Rescue in Draper at (540) 320-4744.

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.