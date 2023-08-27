81º
Join Insider

Local News

Sweet senior beagle Bubba is full of love and a zest for life

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Clear the Shelters, Pets, Dogs

Meet Bubba! This 13-year-old beagle is full of love and a zest for life.

Bubba’s spent his whole life outdoors but is now ready to find a loving family.

He’s been fully vetted and is in great health. He adores people and other dogs and doesn’t pay much attention to cats.

Despite his outdoor background, Bubba is eager to adapt to indoor living with a patient and understanding family.

If you’re interested in meeting Bubba, contact the Healing Hearts Canine Rescue in Draper at (540) 320-4744.

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Watch Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

email

facebook

twitter

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email