Black Maternal Health Week underscores risks, local efforts in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As Black Maternal Health Week is observed this April, local organizations in Lynchburg are highlighting persistent disparities in maternal health outcomes for Black women — and the efforts underway to address them.

At the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center, staff say they served 118 Black women in the first quarter of the year, accounting for about one-third of their clients. The figure reflects a broader demand for pregnancy-related services among Black women in the area.

Advocates say the local data aligns with national disparities.

“Black women are three times more likely to die during child labor than any other race,” said Devonda Chilton, an educational trainer with Birth in Color.

The organization provides education and community-based resources and is traveling across Virginia during the week to connect with families in multiple cities.

“We provide educational resources, community resources. We go around Virginia during Black Maternal Health Week. We start in Lynchburg, then we go to Danville, and then we go to Richmond,” Chilton said.

Local clinic officials say they are tracking demographic data to better tailor outreach and services. They are also working with area health providers to ensure referrals lead to appointments, though they say more coordinated care and resources are needed to reduce risks.

“It’s heartbreaking that Black women have to be afraid of having babies and going through the process — and they don’t need to be,” said Savannah Lam of Trillium House.

Advocates say continued collaboration and expanded access to care will be key to improving outcomes.

The Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center offers pregnancy testing and counseling and can refer patients with confirmed pregnancies to local OB-GYN providers.