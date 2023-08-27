Two pets dead, resident displaced after house fire in Roanoke County

Two pets have died and one resident is displaced after a house fire on Mount Pleasant Blvd. (Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A house fire in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon left two pets dead and a resident displaced, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

We’re told crews responded at 3:30 p.m. to the report of a residential structure fire in the 3300 block of Mount Pleasant Blvd.

According to officials, Roanoke County units from Mt. Pleasant, Vinton, and Clearbook, with assistance from Roanoke Fire-EMS were on the scene and brought the fire under control in 10 minutes.

The fire department said one adult occupied the home and was displaced. We’re told the resident will be staying with family. Firefighters said two pets were sadly lost in the fire.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene to investigate a cause.