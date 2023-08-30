Chris’s Coffee and Custard debuts renovated truck

ROANOKE, Va. – Since Chris’s Coffee and Custard debuted its new truck in June, Chris Woodrum and company have been churning up something special.

“I’m so excited for the truck to come over here,” said Chris.

The newly-renovated truck is an expansion of their brick-and-mortar in Roanoke. The goal for both is the same: to provide workforce training services and employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical special abilities.

“We’re able to hire 15, hopefully, 20 young adults that we can vary on the truck, and then we’ll be able to hire a few more support staff as well to be able to be with them,” said Beth Woodrum, the owner of Chris’s Coffee and Custard.

From events to festivals and even a wedding, Chris’s Custard Truck is cruising its way into community calendars.

“This will allow us to get out into the community and be able to have our young adults interact with the community and increase the community awareness of special abilities young adults,” Beth added.

The menu will feature some specialty items only sold in the truck, but it will still sport the staples customers know and love, like custard of course.

“We got vanilla, peach, lemon, and chocolate,” Chris explained.

As always, Chris is serving up some sweets, with a side of sass.

“Alyssa, I got custard, are you jealous?” He joked.

Yes, yes I am.

