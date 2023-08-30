No one hurt after crash involving train in Montgomery County

The Elliston Volunteer Fire Department and Medic 131 responded to the train versus vehicle crash at about 6:12 p.m. on Crown Road in Shawsville.

SHAWSVILLE, Va. – A driver is lucky to be alive after their vehicle was struck by a train in Montgomery County on Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department.

The Elliston Volunteer Fire Department and Medic 131 responded to the train versus vehicle crash at about 6:12 p.m. on Crown Road in Shawsville.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Authorities arrived at the scene to find a pickup truck that had moderate front-end damage.

Thankfully, the driver of the vehicle was able to escape unharmed.

Authorities said the crash didn’t result in any additional hazards and all units were able to return to service.

The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department did not identify the driver.