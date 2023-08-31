Man arrested after authorities seize fentanyl, cocaine in Henry County

Tony Ashby, 52, charged after authorities seized fentanyl and cocaine from his residence in Collinsville. (Henry County Sheriff's Office)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Henry County man is facing charges after authorities seized narcotics from a Collinsville residence on Thursday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Authorities said investigators executed a search warrant around 8:04 a.m. at 4925 Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville.

During the investigation, authorities said suspected fentanyl and cocaine were seized.

We’re told the suspect was found at the front door of the residence where he was apprehended without incident.

According to authorities, a female was located inside the residence during the execution of the search warrant. We’re told she was not associated with the investigation and was released.

Tony Ashby, 52, was charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl 3rd offense in violation of 18.2-248

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine 3rd offense in violation of 18.2-248

The sheriff’s office said Ashby was transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center and received a $5,000 secure bond.

Anyone having information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.