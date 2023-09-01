Lynchburg police searching for strong-armed robbery suspect

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for the person who allegedly committed a strong-armed robbery on Park Avenue Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the 2100 block of Park Avenue at 4:32 a.m. about the robbery.

We’re told the person had personal items stolen and was assaulted, being left with minor injuries.

According to LPD, the suspect ran toward Brook and Glenwood Streets and is being described as around 40 years old with a scruffy beard and no shirt.

The police department is asking for security cam footage from residents in the area who may have caught the suspect on camera. There was no picture shared.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

You may have noticed a difference in how we’ve been reporting on crime. To learn more, click here or email trust@wsls.com