Former Roanoke Mayor Bowers announces switch to Republican Party

ROANOKE, Va. – Four-term Roanoke Mayor David Bowers — a Democrat for most of his years in office, including his most recent term which ended in 2016 — announced he feels more at home in the Republican Party.

“I was a Democrat for a long time and then an independent,” Bowers said in an interview with 10 News. “Because of the circumstances on the national level, on the state level, and on the local level…I decided I was more comfortable being with the Republican Party.”

Bowers has always traced his interest in politics to when he was in high school in the 1960s and met then-Mayor Benton Dillard.

Bowers was elected to two terms on the city council, in 1984 and in 1988, and then was elected mayor in 1992. He returned to the mayorship in 2008 and served two more terms until retiring in 2016.

In 2020, Bowers ran again for mayor, this time as an independent against incumbent Sherman Lea, a Democrat, and polled 46.7%. In 2022, he ran as an independent for one of the three at-large council seats, and finished seventh, behind three winning Democrats and then three Republican candidates.

Bowers says a lot of the ideals and policies Democrats used to fight for are no longer the same.

“Democrats are more interested in what can the government do for me,” Bowers said.

Bowers criticizes politics at all levels.

“Like many Roanokers, I’m dismayed at the current divide between our citizens. The super-majority Democrats on City Council, as I’ve stated above, are interested in promoting their liberal ideology,” Bowers said in a statement.

Bowers likes to refer to the Christmas Tree ideology. No matter naughty or nice, you get something under the Christmas Tree.

“When I was the mayor, I always tried to figure what we could do for the Republicans, what we could for the moderates, what could we do for the Democrats, what we could do for the different quadrants of our city,” Bowers said.

When asked about the potential running for another mayorship or city council seat, Bowers says he’s focused on the present.

“For the time being, I just tell people, don’t count me in…but don’t count me out,” Bowers said.

You can read Bowers’s full announcement statement below.