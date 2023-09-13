‘Where’s your spirit of God?’: Family fights for late matriarch’s desired church burial site

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A family is trying to find out why their matriarch, who recently passed away, cannot be buried in a church cemetery.

The Garrison family gathers and sings to remember their matriarch, Alice Garrison, who passed away in late August.

While the family sings the gospel tune “Victory is Mine,” they’re hoping for that - as they battle church leaders for the desired burial spot for Ms. Alice Garrison.

“It’s more than just a slap in the face,” Kathy Garrison said.

The Garrison immediate family – son Gregory, and daughters, Kathy and Melanie – claim that after speaking with the pastor at First Hollins Baptist Church, Alice Garrison couldn’t be buried there because church officials said she was taken off the roll. They said she did not attend services or pay tithes, or church dues.

It’s a blow to the family because they said Alice was baptized there in the 1940s and helped with the choir. Not only that, Alice’s sister is buried in the cemetery.

“My mother was still a member, she was sick my mother was still sending your money. Where’s your spirit of God? Where is your discernment?” Gregory Garrison, Alice’s son said.

The family sent 10 News records of checks Alice wrote to the church, some of which were about $70. The latest one was dated January 3, 2023, for $400.

They said Alice’s health began to fail in 2016 and again around 2021 when she couldn’t leave home.

“My mom in her efforts, in her inability rather due to various health issues sent her tithes ahead of her,” Kathy Garrison said.

The fight over the burial spot has the family wondering if denying Alice is personal. The family claims they offered to even pay for a burial spot was still denied.

“I thought this was one more jab I can get at her,” Melanie Garrison said.

Alice’s children said she was outspoken not only in the church but also in the community. They said she was instrumental in helping people’s homes in Hollins receive indoor plumbing.

“She was a pillar in the community,” Kathy Garrison said.

10 News reached out to the pastor of First Hollins Baptist Church via phone calls, emails, and social media, but we have yet to hear back.

“This was an un-Christian act, it was hard to believe that was happening,” Dr. Brenda Hale NAACP Roanoke President said.

The family said Alice’s remains are at the Hamlar/Curtis Funeral Home until they can get the situation resolved.

Meanwhile, the family is raising awareness about this with an online petition. You can view and sign it here.