Henry County man facing charges after fentanyl seized from home

Kevin Webster, Jr., 30, charged after authorities seize fentanyl from his home. (Henry County Sheriff's Office)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Henry County man is facing charges after narcotics were found in his residence, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Authorities said on Wednesday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and investigators conducted a search warrant at 304 Merriman Road in Fieldale.

We’re told during the investigation, fentanyl was seized.

HCSO said the suspect, Kevin Webster, Jr., 30, was not inside the home when the search warrant was executed. According to authorities, on Sept. 14, investigators found Webster hiding in an RV on Crestview Road in Bassett.

Webster was charged with the following:

Possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute

Possession of ammunition for a firearm after having been convicted of a felony

The sheriff’s office said Webster was transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held on a $4,000 secured bond.

Anyone having information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.