Looming United Auto Workers strike could impact the economy

The United Auto Workers Union is preparing to go on strike while they try to work out a deal with three major automakers.

“Under no scenario is this good news for the economy,” said Dr. David Bieri, an economist and public policy professor at Virginia Tech.

The United Auto Workers Union is set to go on strike on Sept. 15, if union officials cannot find a deal.

“If everybody goes on strike, they can cover wages for about 3 months,” said Bieri. “So this could drag on for a long time.”

If not signed, it could affect thousands.

“Some of these smaller companies, of course, can get hit very hard,” said Bieri.

The deal is with three major car manufacturers in the United States — Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler.

Experts said there is one company above the rest that could be impacted the most by this strike.

“Ford, as part of its labor force, has the biggest UAW membership,” said Bieri.

The 146,000 unionized autoworkers said they want an increase in their pay and an end to tiered wages.

Experts said without a deal, the strike would hit home.

“COVID has taught us a lot of the car manufacturers no longer keep very large inventories,” said Bieri.

If a deal is not signed by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14, officials from UAW said they will start their picketing at a limited number of plants.

A Volvo representative tells us the strike will not impact the truck assembly plant in Dublin. See more in the video below.