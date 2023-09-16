60º
Northside falls to Salem, 62-14

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – A couple of 2-1 teams met up under the Friday night lights.

The Vikings were enjoying the tunes and came rolling optimistic about a win, but the Spartans had a different idea in mind.

Northside fell to Salem, 62-14.

