Northside falls to Salem, 62-14

ROANOKE, Va. – A couple of 2-1 teams met up under the Friday night lights.
The Vikings were enjoying the tunes and came rolling optimistic about a win, but the Spartans had a different idea in mind.
Northside fell to Salem, 62-14.
