Floyd County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman with dementia

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help in locating Anne Turner Jones.

Officials said she has dementia and was last seen in the town of Floyd.

They said her cell phone was pinged around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the town of Floyd.

Officials believe she is walking.

They said she was last seen wearing leopard print clothing and either a red blanket or jacket.

Anyone with any information about Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the Floyd County Sheriffs Office at 540-745-9334.