Blacksburg Battles Cancer hosts annual charity golf tournament for cancer research

As cancer continues to be an ever-present diagnosis in our community, a local charitable foundation in the New River Valley is working to raise money to find a cure.

The Blacksburg Country Club Charitable Foundation was formed to raise money for cancer-focused, non-profit organizations that serve the local community and engage in research to prevent, treat, or cure cancer and provide supportive services to cancer patients and their families. To see a full list of grant recipients to date click here. Carilion is a title sponsor for the tournament.

Formed in 2013, the BCC Charitable Foundation has raised over $300,000, and their efforts continue. What started with an annual golf tournament continues to grow and expand, adding ways to donate.

The annual NRV Golf tournament is scheduled for Monday, September 25, along with an exciting new addition – a helicopter ball drop raffle. 2023 is the largest tournament to date, with 40 teams participating.

No matter if you are participating in the golf tournament or not, you can purchase a golf ball for $100. The golf balls will be dropped from a helicopter on tournament day at noon. Cash prizes will be awarded based on the location nearest/farthest to the hole. Click here for more details. Entries can be paid in person or via PayPal.

In addition, you can sponsor a hole or memorial bench for a loved one.

To sponsor a hole-in memory of a loved one, click here. For more information about sponsorship packages, click here.