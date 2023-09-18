U.S. Attorney’s Office charges two men in Rabbit Ridge Gun Shop robbery

FILE PHOTO | Authorities searching for two individuals involved in burglary at Rabbit Ridge Gun Shop (Credit: ATF)

ARARAT, Va. – Two men have been charged nearly a year after a gun shop in Ararat was robbed, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Sept. 22, 2022, two men now identified as 43-year-old Bradley McCraw of South Carolina and 30-year-old Justin Whitaker of North Carolina, broke into the Rabbit Ridge Gun Shop and Range in Ararat, Virginia, authorities said.

We’re told they stole at least 13 firearms from the business’ inventory.

According to the DOJ, McCraw and Whitaker are each charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of knowingly and intentionally stealing firearms from an FFL, and one count of possession of stolen firearms.

Authorities said Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin B. Johnson is prosecuting the case.