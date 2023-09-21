LewisGale Medical Center awards scholarships to the Galen College of Nursing

LewisGale Medical Center is investing in the local community, giving full rides to the Galen College of Nursing.

On Thursday, nine recipients were surprised with scholarships valued at $30,000. It’s also a guaranteed job upon graduation.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of it, the pandemic really put that in full perspective for me, I’m just glad that I’m able to be put in position to help those who can’t help themselves,” said scholarship recipient, Deonte Dance.

All are current frontline employees in hospitals supporting local nursing staff.