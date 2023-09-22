Bedford Centerfest postponed due to weather

The Bedford Centerfest is no longer happening this Saturday (Sept. 23) as much of the East Coast braces for heavy rain.

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Centerfest is no longer happening this Saturday (Sept. 23) as much of the East Coast braces for heavy rain.

Event officials took to Facebook to make the announcement and said the difficult decision to postpone the event came after consulting with local weather experts. After all, the safety of their vendors and community is their top priority.

“While we are a Rain or Shine Event, figuring in Tropical Storm wind potential changes things quite a bit,” the Bedford Centerfest said.

While a new event date hasn’t been announced yet, the festival hopes to provide an update on Wednesday once they get approval from the Bedford Town Council.

All vendors are asked to check their emails for further information about the rescheduling. If you did not receive an email, you’re encouraged to contact Bedford Centerfest on Facebook Messenger.

