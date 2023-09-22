Tropical system along East Coast to bring rain, gusty wind Friday night, Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – The next tropical storm is forming off the East Coast as we type this early Friday morning. It’s forecast to bring several inches of rain and tropical storm-force winds to areas along and east of Interstate 95.

That said, we’ll see some rain and wind out of it too.

Rain starts during the second half of high school football action in areas near and east of US 29.

High school football forecast for Friday, 9/22/2023

Rain and wind then spread from east to west overnight and Saturday morning.

Wind speeds, gusts and direction in Southside VA

Rain is most widespread Saturday morning before gradually becoming more scattered later in the day and into the evening.

Rain becomes most widespread Saturday morning

All the while, gusts of 30-40 mph will have the potential to knock out power in very isolated cases.

Peak wind gusts for Friday night and Saturday

Have our weather app downloaded in case of a sporadic outage.

In addition to the rain and wind, Saturday is going to have a bit of a raw feel to it for late September. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s.

High temperature forecast for Saturday, 9/23/2023

Sunday is a better day for weekend plans.

Weekend plans - 9/23 and 9/24/2023

We do need the rain, though, as parts of the area are in a drought.