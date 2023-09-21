Needing rain: Some areas classified in a ‘severe’ drought as of Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Every Thursday morning, the official drought monitor is released by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

As of September 21, drought continues to increase in our area. This now includes portions of the Roanoke Valley, Highlands and Lynchburg area. Areas farther south are considered ‘abnormally dry,’ which is essentially a drought watch.

Drought Monitor as of 9/21/2023

Rockbridge County is classified as being in a ‘severe’ drought. What does that usually mean?

This means we’re at a higher risk of brush and wildfires, especially as leaves get ready to fall from the trees. Crop losses become likely, and water restrictions may be put in place.

Drought monitor for the Highlands as of 9/21/2023

While we do have the chance for rain Friday night and Saturday, it won’t be enough to cure the drought. Rain totals will range from trace amounts to about a half an inch.

Rainfall in your zone from Friday night through Saturday

Here’s how much rain we would need in a month to cure the drought.

Rain needed to cure drought within a month

This is according to NOAA’s Southeast River Forecast Center.