VINTON, Va. – Bath County rolled out of the Highlands on Friday night with an undefeated record under their belts to take on Roanoke Catholic.

Chargers took an early lead in the game, but the Celtics weren’t quite ready to back down. With a big 53 yard TD, they cut the gap 20-14.

Bath Co. took it back just two plays later to leap ahead 28-14. It was a tight game in the first half, but Bath County dominated in the second.

The Chargers were victorious, 56-28.