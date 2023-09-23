65º
Halifax Co. Comets squeeze tight win over Bassett Bengals

The final score was 22-20

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

BASSETT, Va. – Now, let’s head down to Southside.

These proud programs were seeking momentum Friday night. The Bengals of Bassett and Halifax Co. Comets brought the fight to the field, that’s for sure.

In a tight game, Halifax took the win, 22-20.

