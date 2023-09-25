Man dead after foot chase in Elliston

ELLISTON, Va. – A foot pursuit in Elliston ended with a man shooting and killing himself, according to Brian Wright, Support Services Captain.
Wright said deputies had been responding to a breaking and entering call in the area.
When they arrived at the scene, they tried to stop the suspect who was on foot; however, he ran away from deputies and when they caught up with him, he pulled out a firearm and shot himself.
We’re told no shots were fired by deputies and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing, according to Wright.