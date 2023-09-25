Man dead after foot chase in Elliston

ELLISTON, Va. – A foot pursuit in Elliston ended with a man shooting and killing himself, according to Brian Wright, Support Services Captain.

Wright said deputies had been responding to a breaking and entering call in the area.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

When they arrived at the scene, they tried to stop the suspect who was on foot; however, he ran away from deputies and when they caught up with him, he pulled out a firearm and shot himself.

We’re told no shots were fired by deputies and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to Wright.