Man dead after foot chase in Elliston

Authorities say he shot and killed himself

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

ELLISTON, Va. – A foot pursuit in Elliston ended with a man shooting and killing himself, according to Brian Wright, Support Services Captain.

Wright said deputies had been responding to a breaking and entering call in the area.

When they arrived at the scene, they tried to stop the suspect who was on foot; however, he ran away from deputies and when they caught up with him, he pulled out a firearm and shot himself.

We’re told no shots were fired by deputies and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to Wright.

