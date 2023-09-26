Blacksburg Battles Cancer holds 10th annual golf tournament

Blacksburg Battles Cancer members held their 10th annual golf tournament at the Blacksburg County Club to help raise money for the fight against cancer.

“We hope after today’s event we will be at $350,000 that we have given back into the community,” said Sharon Thompson, chair of Blacksburg Battles Cancer.

Thompson has been running the annual Blacksburg Battles Cancer Golf Tournament since 2013.

She said since starting the event, the message has been clear.

“It’s just about helping to give back,” said Thompson.

With more than 40 teams signed up this year, and even a helicopter ball drop raffle, Thompson said seeing the event from the beginning has been special.

“It puts this huge smile on my face to know we are making a difference right here in Southwest Virginia,” she said.

The event attracted people from all across the community to raise money for cancer research, including some Blacksburg legends.

“We need to continue to fight this battle more than ever, and it shows, we’ve got a great turnout, great weather,” said Bud Foster, a former Virginia Tech Football.

Foster said events like this are why he cannot leave Blacksburg.

“This is one of the most caring communities in the county and it shows by their support,” said Foster.

There was even a student-athlete from Virginia Tech speaking about her experience fighting cancer.

“I was a sophomore on the Virginia Tech Women’s Lacrosse team, and I was diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer,” said Mary Griffin, a Virginia Tech student-athlete.

She said getting a cancer diagnosis changed her outlook on life.

“Every single day it’s just a reminder that I am so lucky to be here and to practice gratitude and to really just love the people around you,” said Griffin.