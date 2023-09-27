Congressman Morgan Griffith announces $11,402 for the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

Rep. Morgan Griffith, D-Va., asks questions to Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, during House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing Thursday, May 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith announced Tuesday that $11,402 will be awarded to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

The funding will go towards the purchase of equipment for the sheriff’s office’s criminal investigations unit.

Awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, the funding was made possible through the 2023 fiscal year Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.

“This funding by the Bureau of Justice Assistance will help the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office best serve the citizens of Bedford County by ensuring the officers of their criminal investigations unit have the equipment they need,” Congressman Griffith said.