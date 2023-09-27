Second GOP debate set for Wednesday night – What should Virginians expect?

The second Republican presidential debate is set to take place Wednesday night.

Donald Trump will not be at the debate for the second time. Instead, he is set to meet with the United Auto Workers in Michigan.

With the Iowa caucus coming soon, we will start to see candidates drop out.

“Virginia voters may be really interested to know that tonight the debate will take place at the Reagan Library, and so to look for discussion of the Republican party under Reagan, and how the Republican party has changed and what that means for Republicans and the definition of their party,” Caitlin Jewitt, an associate professor of political science at Virginia Tech said.

Candidates such as Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, and five others will be at the GOP debate tonight, which starts at 9 p.m. See how you can watch it by clicking here.