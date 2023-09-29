Roanoke County Schools launches Just in Time tutoring to help students who are behind

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va – One way Roanoke County School leaders want students to become successful is through tutoring, called “Just In Time.”

Just-in-time tutoring provides students in grades 6-12 with an immediate online live tutor 24 hours per day/7 days per week.

If a student is struggling with independent work, they can get immediate help to get them “unstuck,” even if they are at home late at night and it can also help if students are behind from learning loss during covid.

Roanoke County School leaders conducted a report in April of this year and learned students got on average about 20 minutes of help in either math,

science and writing.

School leaders said the purpose of the program is to provide online tutoring specifically those who are behind in grade level.

“We make sure that we target those students, we know who those students are specifically, our teachers do a wonderful looking at data specifically to

see what gaps exist, and then how can we meet those needs, that happens in the classroom that means basic tier one instruction, meaning instruction,

but then those extra interventions as well as in the classroom and our online tutoring programs,” Dr. Ken Nicely said.

The program is free for Roanoke County Public School students in grades 6-12.