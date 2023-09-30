G.W. Danville falls to Magna Vista, 46-14

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s always one team winning, but flying under the radar – the Magna Vista Warriors.
That idea holds true after their Friday night win against G.W. Danville.
The game’s final score was 46-14, Magna Vista victorious.
