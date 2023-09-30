63º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

G.W. Danville falls to Magna Vista, 46-14

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 1st and 10, High School Football, Sports, Piedmont District

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s always one team winning, but flying under the radar – the Magna Vista Warriors.

That idea holds true after their Friday night win against G.W. Danville.

The game’s final score was 46-14, Magna Vista victorious.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email