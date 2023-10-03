WATCH | Southside authorities release details on multi-jurisdictional drug operation

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Southside authorities joined together Tuesday afternoon to release information about multi-jurisdiction drug operations.

Authorities said numerous search warrants have been executed in Henry County and Martinsville, and multiple people have been arrested in what they’re calling a large-scale operation.

We’re told members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsville Police Department, Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Henry County Commomwealth’s Attorney will be in attendance.

The press conference will be uploaded here once it processes.