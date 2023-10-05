Amherst Co. authorities searching for missing man with dementia

CLIFFORD, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man with dementia who was reported missing.

Robert Rogers, 87, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 5, authorities said.

Rogers is described as being 5′9″ tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. We’re told he was wearing a blue hat, black shirt with deer on it, black shorts with an orange stripe, gray tennis shoes, and white socks.

Authorities said he was last seen in the area of Winton Country Club.

If you know where Rogers may be, you’re asked to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, enter a tip number online, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.