Registration now open for 2023 Salvation Army Angel Tree program

Help for the holidays is available.

Registration for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program is now open in much of Southwest and Central Virginia. If you need help buying presents for your children this Christmas, the Salvation Army can help.

The Roanoke branch of the Salvation Army opened registration for its Angel Tree program this week. They’ve already received 150 applications.

Capt. Cristina Trantham said due to rising gas and grocery prices, they expect the need to be great this year.

“It’s important for families in need,” Trantham said. “And on the other side of things, it’s important for the community because it’s a way for those who have an abundance, or for those who have been helped in the past who want to help others. It’s important for the community to be able to give back in some way.”

In the New River Valley, seniors aged 62 years and up are eligible for the Angel Tree program.

Registration dates vary by location: