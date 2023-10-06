Roanoke City is one step closer to replacing Wasena Bridge

ROANOKE, Va. – A structurally deficient bridge is one step closer to getting replaced.

The Wasena Bridge in Roanoke was built in the 1930s and has been deemed structurally deficient.

The replacement project was supposed to start in 2020, but was delayed because of the pandemic.

The project manager, Josephus Johnson-Koroma, says the city is finally ready to open up bids for construction on Nov. 1.

He’s reassuring the public that in the meantime, it’s still safe to drive on.

“Every 12 months we do inspections and to make sure that the bridge is still functioning as it should and make sure the traveling public are safe,” said Johnson-Koroma, a civil engineer for the city.

He says, ideally, construction can begin in the spring.