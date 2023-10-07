66º
Local News

Franklin Co. Eagles rally to victory over Northside Vikings

The game’s final score was 42-28

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 1st and 10, High School Football, Sports, Blue Ridge District

ROANOKE, Va. – A classic Friday night Blue Ridge District showdown.

Northside made the trip down to Franklin County to take on the Eagles.

The Eagles were determined to defend their home turf.

