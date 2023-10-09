Pittsylvania Co. crash leaves 68-year-old man dead

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday in Pittsylvania County.

We’re told the crash happened on Friday (Oct. 6) at 11:40 p.m. on Route 685, two-tenths of a mile north of Route 690.

Police said a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was heading north of Route 685 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole and a tree.

Authorities have identified the driver as 68-year-old Larry Smith of Chatham. Smith was not wearing his seatbelt and died a the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.