Pulaski County superintendent addresses school safety after social media threats

PULASKI, Va. – The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a national organization, is now offering to help with security after social media threats made against Pulaski Middle School.

10 News spoke with the Pulaski County superintendent Monday who said the help isn’t needed.

A statement from the foundation says they were contacted by Pulaski County parents, and already have 13 volunteers.

The program is called “STOPNOW” — a volunteer-based service where community members patrol school zones to help deter violence.

According to the foundation’s website, all volunteers are trained in basic intervention techniques like CPR and must pass a drug and background check.

Rob Graham, the Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools said there have been some misunderstandings about their involvement.

“We had not had an opportunity to hear from them or to even present to the board with our suggestions of, or maybe an endorsement of maybe even talking with this organization,” Graham said.

And while student safety is his top priority …

“We know that safety is always in the best interest of our children and it’s going to be the highest priority that we have.”

Graham thinks Pulaski County schools are already secure.

“I don’t think it is something Pulaski County needs or at least Pulaski County school system,” he said.

The superintendent said community resources are available already.

“I have nothing but total confidence in the folks that we have in our schools, the SROs [school resource officers].”

Graham said concerned parents should reach out to him directly.

“We’re here. Call us, contact us, let us have the opportunity to kind of ease your concerns and let our citizens know what we’re doing to protect our children.”

10 News reporter Thomas Mundy reached out to the Uvalde Foundation for Kids and is still waiting for a response.

In a news release, foundation leaders said even if they don’t partner with the schools, they still plan to recruit county volunteers.