Virginia Department of Health to conduct long COVID study

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Central Virginia Health District is conducting a study about long COVID and its impact on our area.
It defines long COVID is when a person is still sick months after getting COVID-19.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, symptoms include trouble breathing, fatigue, a cough and problems with organs like your heart or kidneys.
It says you don’t have to have a diagnosis of long COVID to participate in the study.
Requirements to be a part of the study include:
a) having COVID-19 at least once
b) experiencing symptoms lasting at least two months after infection
c) residing in Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford or Campbell County or the City of Lynchburg.
If you qualify, go to https://redcap.link/cvhdlongcovidstudy or call 804-664-4520.