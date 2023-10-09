Virginia Department of Health to conduct long COVID study

FILE - This undated, colorized electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, indicated in yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, indicated in blue/pink, cultured in a laboratory. The National Institutes of Health is opening a handful of studies to start testing possible treatments for long COVID, an anxiously awaited step in U.S. efforts against the mysterious condition. The announcement, Monday, July 31, 2023 comes amid frustration from patients who've struggled for months or years with sometimes disabling health problems. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Central Virginia Health District is conducting a study about long COVID and its impact on our area.

It defines long COVID is when a person is still sick months after getting COVID-19.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, symptoms include trouble breathing, fatigue, a cough and problems with organs like your heart or kidneys.

It says you don’t have to have a diagnosis of long COVID to participate in the study.

Requirements to be a part of the study include:

a) having COVID-19 at least once

b) experiencing symptoms lasting at least two months after infection

c) residing in Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford or Campbell County or the City of Lynchburg.

If you qualify, go to https://redcap.link/cvhdlongcovidstudy or call 804-664-4520.