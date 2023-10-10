Fall leaves attract two million visitors to the Blue Ridge Parkway

ROANOKE, Va. – Reds, oranges, and yellows – the gorgeous colors of fall are already coming out.

Fall leaves attract at least two million visitors to the Blue Ridge Parkway every October to see their beauty, according to Leesa Brandon, Blue Ridge Parkway External Affairs Specialist.

Brandon said it doesn’t matter what day you choose to visit because the colors will be going strong all month.

“We have so many different elevation areas along the parkway,” Brandon said. “We have so many different species of trees along the route that really across the whole month of October there’s a show for somebody at some location, it really is, it’s a special time.”

Brandon said each year travelers have about a $1.3 billion economic impact along the parkway, positively impacting small businesses and restaurants in the area.

As we enter autumn, we’d love to see your photos of fall foliage. If you capture a pic, be sure to send it our way, and you may even see it on our social media platforms or our newscasts!