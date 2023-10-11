Roanoke business owner shares reaction to Orange Ave. hit-and-run

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Roanoke.

We’re told the person who was hit was trying to lend a helping hand to others when he was struck by the vehicle. The driver did not stop.

A business owner nearby hopes the person responsible is caught soon.

“It’s sad for him to have to lay there,” Eddie Davis who owns Flowers by Eddie.

Davis has a shop not too far away from where the incident took place. He has 5 delivery drivers and encourages them to be cautious on the road.

“First and foremost, safety first, you got to pay attention to everybody else,” Davis said.

10 News spoke to the hit-and-run victim, and they declined our interview request. Over the phone, they said the incident happened Sunday, October 1, sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m.

According to the victim, he and his wife were traveling home on Orange Avenue when they saw a man and woman walk into oncoming traffic. They said as they approached the pair in the street, they heard the woman screaming for help.

They managed to get the man away from the woman, but when trying to walk her to safety, the victim said he was hit by a vehicle, which did not stop.

Roanoke Police said they found the victim in the median and he was sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Davis said there needs to be more surveillance to keep the area safe.

“We need more cameras on the road, we have some safety cameras, but won’t hurt to get more,” Davis said.