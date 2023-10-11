Roanoke Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run that left one hurt

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

Authorities said this incident happened on Oct. 1 at about 3:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the median.

We’re told the victim, who has not been identified, had non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.