Police investigating after man shot in Salem

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in Salem Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 1800 block of Conehurst Boulevard at around 10:08 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, we’re told officers did not find any evidence of a shooting.

Authorities said soon after, Salem Police received a call from Roanoke City Police, and were told a man with a gunshot wound to one of his arms was found on Melrose Avenue.

It was determined that the man was shot in the Conehurst area of Salem.

Police said the man was treated and released from an area hospital, and there were no other injuries.

No charges have been placed at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salem Police at 540-375-3083.