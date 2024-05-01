Traveling on two wheels for National Bike Month

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday is the first day of May — and it is also National Bike Month.

The idea is to encourage people to travel on two wheels, and maybe even ride their bike to work.

On Wednesday, 10 News Anchor John Carlin went for a ride with some of the leaders in the bicycle community on the Roanoke River Greenway.

“What is the reason people should consider riding bikes as a transportation alternative?” asked John.

“Bicycling brings you close to nature, allows you to see the proximity of things in your town. Within a two-mile radius, you can find attractions that are interesting to you and you get out of the car, you get out of the idea that you have to find parking somewhere. It’s just a level of freedom that you have to do to understand it,” said Andrea Garland, with RIDE Solutions.

It was a beautiful day to ride on the Greenway, which is sort of the spine of bike travel in Roanoke — allowing people to avoid hills and to easily move between neighborhoods.