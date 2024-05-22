64º
Join Insider

Local News

It’s Bo time! Buffalo Wild Wings offering all-you-can-eat boneless wings, fries deal

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Buffalo Wild Wings, Food

Buffalo Wild Wings has a new deal for its customers that’s finger-lickin’ good!

Every Monday and Wednesday through July 10, you can order as many boneless wings and fries as you want for $19.99, according to the fast food restaurant.

Recommended Videos

The offer is limited to one person per order, so no sharing, and is for dine-in customers only. Customers aren’t allowed to take leftovers to go.

“Please don’t bankrupt us,” the company captioned an Instagram post announcing its deal.

This comes just days after Red Lobster shut down several restaurants and filed for bankruptcy after an “endless” shrimp deal last year did not go as planned.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Recommended Videos