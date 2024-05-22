It’s Bo time! Buffalo Wild Wings offering all-you-can-eat boneless wings, fries deal

Buffalo Wild Wings has a new deal for its customers that’s finger-lickin’ good!

Every Monday and Wednesday through July 10, you can order as many boneless wings and fries as you want for $19.99, according to the fast food restaurant.

The offer is limited to one person per order, so no sharing, and is for dine-in customers only. Customers aren’t allowed to take leftovers to go.

“Please don’t bankrupt us,” the company captioned an Instagram post announcing its deal.

This comes just days after Red Lobster shut down several restaurants and filed for bankruptcy after an “endless” shrimp deal last year did not go as planned.