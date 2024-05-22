The heat is on Wednesday afternoon!

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures will be warming up quickly today as clouds increase Wednesday afternoon.

Warming up quickly

Areas reach the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon with a couple of spots pushing the 90-degree mark. A few spots could see 90, but it will depend on the timing of cloud cover on Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures approach 90° for some

Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures mean a very high UV index on Wednesday afternoon. Burn time is only about 15 minutes for the day.

Very high today

A couple of showers could get going in the early afternoon. These won’t disrupt any outdoor activities for the day but could be a slight annoyance for some.

A look at 2:00PM

A full moon takes place on Thursday morning. The best time for viewing it will be Thursday night!

The flower moon

Thursday we are under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather. We will see isolated to scattered showers and storms as a front moves in from the west. A couple of stronger storms could develop and bring heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.

A level 1/5 risk for Thursday

As we head into the holiday weekend, the unsettled weather pattern continues. Temperatures get into the 80s each day, with the shot for afternoon showers and storms.

Warm with an unsettled pattern

